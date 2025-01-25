Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Trading Down 6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

