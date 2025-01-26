11,518 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,794,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,422,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,944,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $5,773,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 227.0% during the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 91,818 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $63.22.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
