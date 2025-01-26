11,518 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,794,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,422,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,944,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $5,773,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 227.0% during the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 91,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.