12,118 Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Bought by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,973,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,936,000 after purchasing an additional 732,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,504,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,116,000 after purchasing an additional 710,291 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,771,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,141,000 after buying an additional 571,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 699,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 551,749 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

