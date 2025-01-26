1,559 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Acquired by Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,480,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $689,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,368,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $469,316,000 after buying an additional 153,385 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 1,817.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,112 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Globant by 28.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 339,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,571,000 after buying an additional 75,192 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Globant by 18.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

