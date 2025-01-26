1,559 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Acquired by Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,480,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $689,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,368,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $469,316,000 after buying an additional 153,385 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 1,817.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,112 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Globant by 28.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 339,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,571,000 after buying an additional 75,192 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Globant by 18.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,712,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globant Trading Down 2.1 %
GLOB opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.38. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
