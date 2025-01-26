1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in First American Financial by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

FAF opened at $61.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.33. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.70%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

