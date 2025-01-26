1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,049 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up about 1.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $63,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

