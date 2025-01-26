1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,009,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 57,456 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,414,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 854,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 123,324 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 814.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 478,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.