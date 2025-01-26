1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 5.7% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $45,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
