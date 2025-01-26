1834 Investment Advisors Co. Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,777 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.