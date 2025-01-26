1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $133.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $121.52 and a one year high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.19.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

