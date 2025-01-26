1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.