26,500 Shares in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in WisdomTree by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WT. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WisdomTree news, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $34,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,915,000. This represents a 19.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 67,869 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,240,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,169,263.88. This trade represents a 0.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.3 %

WisdomTree stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.49.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

