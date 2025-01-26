2,850 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

