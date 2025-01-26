2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

2seventy bio stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 262,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

