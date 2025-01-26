558 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of KLA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 60,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.35.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $749.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $722.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $581.70 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

