924 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWY opened at $242.25 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.22 and a 12-month high of $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

