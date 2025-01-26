AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AAR were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in AAR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Activity at AAR

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $2,357,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,913.60. The trade was a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $354,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,194,360.80. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,793 shares of company stock worth $12,538,396 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR Stock Up 0.2 %

AIR stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 251.77 and a beta of 1.61. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $76.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.47 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

