AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 109,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 52,270 shares.The stock last traded at $39.72 and had previously closed at $39.70.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

