Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stake in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,879 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in KULR Technology Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KULR. Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 479,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KULR stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $672.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.43. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

