Accel Wealth Management Has $241,000 Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $132.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.11. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $133.04. The company has a market capitalization of $963.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

