Accel Wealth Management Makes New $208,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,402,000 after acquiring an additional 123,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

