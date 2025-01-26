ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $49.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $52.19 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $300,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,470.97. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

