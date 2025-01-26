ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $164,304.00 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $164,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 889,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,914,294.40. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $5,040.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $10,584.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,388 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $60,177.60.

On Friday, December 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $2,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,816 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $168,832.32.

On Monday, December 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,186 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $105,194.18.

On Friday, December 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 130 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $2,997.80.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,650 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $89,753.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,241 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $31,248.38.

On Friday, December 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,098 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $103,187.64.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ACR stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

