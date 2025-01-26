Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 71.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 353,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 147,128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 259.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $982.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

