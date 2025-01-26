Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $435.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.06.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
