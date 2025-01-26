AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 83,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 12,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $36.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.26%.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,469.61. This represents a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.