Affiance Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 460.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 73,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,276,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,096,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,708 shares in the last quarter.

CGCP opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

