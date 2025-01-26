Affiance Financial LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 773,068 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,940,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 303,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 100,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

