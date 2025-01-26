Affinity Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,874,000 after buying an additional 8,138,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,452,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,632,000 after acquiring an additional 449,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,505 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 293,221 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.55%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.