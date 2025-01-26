Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of S. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,451,000 after buying an additional 2,282,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 516,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,326,000 after acquiring an additional 355,944 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 137.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $80,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $23.15 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,940. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,612,038.64. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,552 shares of company stock worth $8,374,670 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on S. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

