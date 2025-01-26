Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and traded as low as $13.86. Air Canada shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 139,412 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.53%. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

