Air Lease (NYSE:AL) versus Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) Head to Head Comparison

Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) and Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eshallgo and Air Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Eshallgo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eshallgo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Air Lease 0 0 5 0 3.00

Air Lease has a consensus target price of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Air Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Air Lease is more favorable than Eshallgo.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eshallgo $16.96 million 1.42 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Air Lease $2.68 billion 1.95 $614.62 million $4.39 10.69

This table compares Eshallgo and Air Lease”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Eshallgo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Air Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eshallgo and Air Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eshallgo N/A N/A N/A Air Lease 19.58% 8.92% 2.10%

Summary

Air Lease beats Eshallgo on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eshallgo

(Get Free Report)

Eshallgo Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of 463 aircraft, including 345 narrowbody aircraft and 118 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eshallgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eshallgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.