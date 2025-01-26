Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

