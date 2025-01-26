Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

NEE opened at $72.91 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

