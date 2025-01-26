Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.