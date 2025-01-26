Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 101,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $235,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total value of $1,384,309.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,165,413.52. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.72. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.77 and a twelve month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.