Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Sells 336,306 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,306 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 1.0% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 183,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 173,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 167,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 162,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ XT opened at $62.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

