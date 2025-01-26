Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

