AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 236.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,802.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 102,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $348.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.88.

NYSE PWR opened at $357.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.50 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.01 and its 200 day moving average is $299.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

