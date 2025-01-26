AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 1,314 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,606,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 82,242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 269,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

