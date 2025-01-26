AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 8,815 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DOC opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOC

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.