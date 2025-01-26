AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 975 Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $60.89 on Friday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $61.30. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

