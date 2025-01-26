Amit Agarwal Sells 25,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total value of $3,486,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,289,676.49. This represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $3,528,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $3,699,750.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00.

Datadog Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 266.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,815 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,561,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,844,000 after purchasing an additional 384,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 51.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,985,000 after purchasing an additional 206,696 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

