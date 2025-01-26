Amy Ryan Sells 2,100 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) Director Amy Ryan sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $162,942. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ODC opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $622.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 10.8% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 267,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth $1,181,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth $606,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments. The Business to Business Products Group segment’s customers include processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils and biodiesel fuel, manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals, distributors of animal health and nutrition products, and marketers of consumer products.

Further Reading

