An Hui Acquires 2,000 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) COO An Hui purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 53,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,064. The trade was a 3.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $22.73 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of -252.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAKE. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

View Our Latest Report on Lakeland Industries

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth $41,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 35.8% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.