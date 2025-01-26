Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $217.37 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.