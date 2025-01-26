Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $217.37 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.27. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

