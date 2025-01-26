Analysts Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $39.14

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

