Analysts Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $39.14

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.14.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
