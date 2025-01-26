Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

