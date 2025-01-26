Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 1,162 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGK opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.46 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

